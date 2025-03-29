Shahid Kapoor Teaches His Son Zain, How To Ride A Bicycle. Watch

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor spent his Saturday teaching his son Zain how to ride a cycle.

Shahid shared a video on his Instagram, capturing a heartwarming moment with his son, Zain. In the clip, Shahid is seen running alongside Zain, providing support as he rides, while holding him with the help of a towel wrapped around his shoulders.

“Teaching your son how to cycle with a towel. Any better suggestions on how this can be easier,” he wrote as the caption.

On March 26, Shahid showed his playful side as he enjoyed a fun-filled game of pickleball with his wife, Mira.

The star wife shared a lighthearted moment, capturing Shahid embracing his goofy side.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she posted a photo featuring herself and Shahid. In the image, while Mira took a selfie, Shahid posed with a ball on his head, pulling a goofy face.

Alongside the photo, Mira wrote, “In a pickle.”

A few days ago, Shahid gave a glimpse into a fun-filled pool day with his family. The actor posted a collection of pictures with his wife, Mira, and their son, Zain. His brother, Ishaan Khatter, also joined the family for a day of relaxation and joy.

On the professional front, Shahid was recently seen in Deva, directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The film also featured Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, Pravesh Rana, Kubbra Sait, and Girish Kulkarni.

The Shandaar actor will soon be seen in an upcoming film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, starring alongside Triptii Dimri.

In January, the actor told IANS that the film, at heart, is a love story, but it's full of action and gangsters.

“It's being produced by, you know, Sajid Nadiadwala, who is like somebody I have known for a very long time. And I'm happy to be working with him. It's directed by Vishal Sir. Vishal Bhardwaj, who I've done so many films with.”

Shahid has previously worked with Bhardwaj in movies such as Haider, Kaminey and Rangoon.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)