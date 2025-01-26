Shahid Kapoor Endorses "Arranged Marriages A Lot" Even Though He "Never Thought This Would Happen"

Shahid Kapoor's arranged marriage came as a shock to the industry when he announced his wedding to Mira Rajput in 2015. But 10 years later, Shahid and Mira are still going strong and are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood.

But before he met Mira, Shahid was never fond of the concept of an arranged marriage. "I never thought this would happen. I used to say to my friends, 'How can anyone have an arranged marriage? It's so strange,'" he said during a recent media interaction.

He also spoke about Sooraj Barjatya's movie Vivah, where he played the lead role.

"Vivah was my practice session. The same happened with me in real life. I used to find the scenes also very funny - vo chai lekar aarahi hai and then bolti hai jal (she is bringing tea, but she said water.) I was like, Sooraj ji, 'What's jal, man? He said, 'You just do it, you don't know how people function in the interiors in India."

But after a decade of marital bliss, how does he feel about arranged marriages now?

"I endorse arranged marriages a lot. I think it worked really well for me and Mira. I never thought at a young age that I would ever do an arranged marriage," he stated.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is set to star in the upcoming cop thriller Deva, which releases on on January 31. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Deva also features Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, and Kubbra Sait in pivotal roles.

