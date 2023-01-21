'If Ram Charan Takes Me,' Replied Shah Rukh Khan To This Question On His Twitter AMA

A file photo of SRK and Ram Charan. (courtesy: SRKUniverse)

Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for the release of Pathaan, surprised his fans with an “Ask SRK” session on Twitter on Saturday Oh, and, one question that has grabbed everyone's attention has a Ram Charan twist. When a fan asked SRK, “Hi Sir, Will you visit any theatre in Telugu states on the movie release date?” To this, the actor, in the typical SRK style, said, “Yeah if Ram Charan takes me.” Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is all set to hit the theatres on January 25. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are also part of the movie. Now, take a look at the SRK's reply:

Yeah if Ram Charan takes me!! https://t.co/LoaE4POU79 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

Well, this isn't the first time when Shah Rukh Khan's tweet featured a Ram Charan connection. When Pathaan's trailer was released on January 10, Ram Charan shared a special post for SRK and said, “looking forward to seeing you [SRK] in action sequences like never before.” Sharing the trailer on Twitter, the RRR actor wrote, “Wishing the whole team of #Pathaan all the very best! Shah Rukh Khan Sir looking forward to seeing you in action sequences like never before! #PathaanTrailer.”

To this, Shah Rukh Khan replied, “"Thank you so much my Mega Power Star Ram Charan. When your RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it.(Mee RRR team Oscar ni intiki tecchinappudu okkasaari nannu daanini touch cheyyanivvandi). Love you." For those who don't know, RRR, which created history by winning the Best Original Song at the Golden Globes, has submitted itself for consideration in several Oscar categories. The nominations will be announced on January 24.The film has also won two awards at the Critics' Choice Awards.

Thank u so much my Mega Power Star @alwaysramcharan. When ur RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it!!

(Mee RRR team Oscar ni intiki tecchinappudu okkasaari nannu daanini touch cheyyanivvandi! )

Love you. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 10, 2023

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has Jawan alongside Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in the lineup.