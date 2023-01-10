Shah Rukh Khan's Reply To Ram Charan's Pathaan Tweet: 'When Your RRR Team Brings Oscar To India...'

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of Pathaan is trending and how. The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, released its trailer on Tuesday and it was quick to navigate its way to the top of trends list. RRR star Ram Charan, who is in Los Angeles for the Golden Globe Awards (scheduled to take place tomorrow morning), managed to scoop out some time and watched the trailer of Pathaan and gave a huge shout out to the film's team and especially the lead actor Shah Rukh Khan. "Wishing the whole team of #Pathaan all the very best! Shah Rukh Khan Sir looking fwd to seeing you in action sequences like never before! #PathaanTrailer," read Ram Charan's tweet.

Soon, Shah Rukh Khan thanked Ram Charan for his words and he replied: "Thank you so much my Mega Power Star Ram Charan. When your RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it.(Mee RRR team Oscar ni intiki tecchinappudu okkasaari nannu daanini touch cheyyanivvandi). Love you."

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, has submitted itself for consideration in several Oscar categories and features on a list of 301 films that are eligible for the awards. Nominations for the Oscars will be announced on January 24.

Read SRK-Ram Charan's Twitter exchange:

Thank u so much my Mega Power Star @alwaysramcharan. When ur RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it!!

(Mee RRR team Oscar ni intiki tecchinappudu okkasaari nannu daanini touch cheyyanivvandi! )

Love you. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 10, 2023

Sharing the trailer, SRK wrote: "Mehemaan nawaazi ke liye Pathaan aa raha hai, aur pataakhen bhi saath laa raha hai! #PathaanTrailer out now! (Pathaan is coming for the guests, and he is bringing fireworks along too). Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 25th January 2023," wrote SRK.

Meanwhile, RRR has been nominated in 2 categories - for Best Foreign Film, and the film's track Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at this year's Golden Globe Awards.

In Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone unite to fight the brutal forces - a private terror group, led by John Abraham. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, is slated to release in theaters in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 25th January, 2023.