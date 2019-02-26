Shah Rukh Khan Tweets To Fan Who Sent 143 Requests Asking To Meet His Brother

Shah Rukh Khan Instagrammed this photo (courtesy iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan just did the sweetest thing possible! On Tuesday morning, the 53-year-old superstar responded to a fan's tweet, who had been asking the actor to connect with his specially-abled brother for months now. Responding to a video tweeted by the fan named Amrit, Shah Rukh sent his regards to the fan's family and added that he would get in touch with his fan sometime soon. In a tweet, Shah Rukh wrote: "Sorry, Amrit, I hadn't seen your video. Please give my regards to mummyji and I will figure out and speak to Raju soon." In the video, Amrit says that's his first ever Twitter video and brings in his brother and mother into the frame while requesting Shah Rukh to get in touch with his brother, who is a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan.

Amrit, who has been tweeting to Shah Rukh since January, numbered his requests and this was his 143rd one. He has also been tagging the tweets with the hashtag "#RajuMeetsShahRukh." Read Shah Rukh's tweet here:

Sorry Amrit I hadn't seen your video. Please give my regards to mummyji & I will figure out & speak to RAJU soon. https://t.co/hBQvmLqHgQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 26, 2019

Meanwhile, the fan could barely believe that Shah Rukh sent him a message and tweeted: "OMG I did not expect your tweet.. I'm at peace now... Twitter you're such a powerful platform." The fan's first tweet to Shah Rukh appears to be from July last year, which read: "Day 1: Shah Rukh, Love from my elder brother Raju who has Cerebral Palsy. He is a huge fan and wants to meet you. I'm going to tweet every day from today until you agree to meet him."

Day 1 : @iamsrk Love from my elder brother Raju who has Cerebral Palsy. He is a huge fan and wants to meet you. I'm going to tweet everyday from today until you agree to meet him :-) #RajuMeetsShahrukhpic.twitter.com/6omHv8HafP — Amrit (@amritkaran) July 19, 2018

Shah Rukh Khan often responds to fans on social media and answers their queries with cheeky responses during Q&A session on Twitter. As yearly rituals, the King Khan also greets and meets his fans from the balcony of Mannat during Eid and his birthday every year. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero and has the biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma in the pipeline.