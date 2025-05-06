After King-Sized Debut At Met Gala, Shah Rukh Khan Says, "It's Not My Space But..."

Shah Rukh Khan showed his appreciation for ace designer Sabyasachi for making him feel like a 'King' during his Met Gala debut.

Claiming that Met is not his 'space', SRK thanked the designer and his team for keeping him comfortable.

"Thx @sabyasachiofficial & ur whole team for introducing me to the Met Gala. It's not my ‘space' but u made me feel so comfortable…becos u, like me, believe…Style & Fashion…is just being who you are. And all of u made me feel like a ‘K'!," he wrote on his Instagram account.

Reacting to the post, Aditi Rao Hydar commented, "The bestest ever… forever," along with red heart emojis.

Ananya Panday also shared several red heart emojis in the comment section.

Shah Rukh's post also included some stylish pictures from the gala where King Khan posed in a floor-sweeping black trench coat layered over an unbuttoned shirt. His ensemble was enhanced with chunky jewellery consisting of eye-popping diamond-studded pendants, along with several rings. One of these pendants was emblazoned with "K". He further carried a walking stick with a tiger top on the red carpet as part of his look.

As is correctly said, 'mimicry is the sincerest form of flattery', SRK's BFF Kajol decided to give her co-star a huge compliment by coming up with her version of SRK's Met look.

"Hmmmmmmmm, spot the difference," Kajol teased Shah Rukh in the caption.

Inspired by SRK, Kajol wore a black coat, accompanied by some groovy accessories, light makeup, and a ponytail.

Filmmaker Karan Johar also 'hailed to the king' as Shah Rukh marked his Met Gala debut.

KJo took to his IG and shared a clip of Shah Rukh walking out in style, along with the caption, “All hail the king of the MET!!! The internet just broke into a gazillion hearts!!! Bhai you rule.”

The Dharma head also posted an image of Shah Rukh dropped by SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani on social media, with the caption “The King”. The filmmaker added the track “Here Comes The Hotstepper” in the backdrop.

