IPL 2023: Shah Rukh Khan's Post For Sachin Tendulkar's Son Arjun After KKR Vs Mumbai Indians

Shah Rukh Khan is the proud owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. The superstar is often at matches cheering for his team. On Sunday, the actor's team went up against Mumbai Indians. Now, SRK has a special word of praise for one player from the opposing team. The actor shared a special tweet praising Arjun Tendulkar – son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar – who made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. In his tweet, SRK said, “As competitive as this IPL may be… but when you see a friend's son, #ArjunTendulkar, take the field it is a matter of such happiness and joy. Wish Arjun all the best and Sachin Tendulkar what a proud moment!! Wow!”

As competitive as this IPL may be… but when u see a friends son #ArjunTendulkar take the field it is a matter of such happiness and joy. Wish Arjun all the best and @sachin_rt what a proud moment!! Wow! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 17, 2023

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan created a buzz with his striking appearance at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata during a match of Kolkata Knight Riders. The actor wore a black sweatshirt that belonged to his son, Aryan Khan. How do we know, you ask? Aryan has been spotted wearing the same outfit on a few occasions. Pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan dressed in the sweatshirt went viral, thanks to the numerous fan pages dedicated to the actor. The collages curated by these pages garnered attention and were widely shared on social media platforms.

That's not all. Shah Rukh Khan once again proved that he is a doting father when he shared a special video dedicated to his daughter Suhana Khan. Suhana was recently named one of the brand ambassadors of the beauty brand Maybelline New York. SRK posted an adorable video of Suhana from the launch event and wrote: "Congratulations on Maybelline beta. Well dressed...well spoken...well done and if I may take some credit, well brought up! Love you my lil lady in red." He also added the Pretty Woman song from his film Kal Ho Naa Ho played in the backdrop.

In response, Suhana Khan said: "Awww love you! So cute."

On the work front, SRK was last seen in Pathaan, which became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. His upcoming projects include Dunki and Jawan.