Shah Rukh Khan On Daughter Suhana's Debut In The Archies: 'Lovely To See Your Children Starting To Work Hard'

Shah Rukh Khan, who had an eventful Tuesday due to the release of his film Dunki's trailer and the grand screening of his daughter Suhana's debut film The Archies, took some time out of his schedule to entertain fans with his witty replies to their questions. On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan held an AskSRK session on X and it was all kinds of fun. As predicted, fans flooded his feed with questions about his daughter's debut. One fan reshared a family picture featuring Shah Rukh Khan with his wife Gauri, kids Suhana, Aryan, AbRam and enquired, "The perfect family Khandaan, how do you feel Suhana is getting launched in #Archies, all the best." The doting father was quick to reply as he said, "It's lovely to see your children grown up and starting to work hard."

Another fan shared a video from last night where Shah Rukh Khan can be seen escorting his daughter Suhana on the red carpet. Alongside the video, a fan asked, "How do you feel at this moment," Dad SRK replied with an iconic dialogue from his 2007 film Om Shanti Om. He said, "I feel like the king of the world."

At the screening last night, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted wearing a customised black t-shirt which had Archies written on it. He completed his look with black pants and a matching blazer. Suhana slipped into a red dress for the night and looked absolutely gorgeous.

The Archies marks the debut film of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. The other newcomers include Mihir Ahuja, singer Aditi Saigal (who goes by her stage name Dot), Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.