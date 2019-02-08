Shah Rukh Khan, Bobby Deol, Raveena Tandon And Others Attend Azhar Morani's Sangeet Ceremony. See Pics

It was entertainment tycoon Mohamed Morani's son Azhar's sangeet ceremony on Thursday and the creme de la creme of Bollywood was in attendance

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 08, 2019 12:00 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Shah Rukh Khan, Bobby Deol, Raveena Tandon And Others Attend Azhar Morani's Sangeet Ceremony. See Pics

The guests arriving at the sangeet function


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Nora Fatehi, Sooraj Pancholi were also part of the celebration
  2. Ronit Roy checked in to the party with his wife Neelam Singh
  3. Vindu Dara Singh's plus one was his wife Dina Umarova

It was entertainment tycoon Mohamed Morani's son Azhar's sangeet ceremony on Thursday and the creme de la creme of Bollywood was in attendance. Mohamed Morani, who is one of the co-founders of Cineyug Entertainment, invited several Bollywood celebrities to his son's pre-wedding function including Shah Rukh Khan, Bobby Deol, Raveena Tandon, Nora Fatehi, Sooraj Pancholi and others. Shah Rukh Khan, who arrived at the party solo, was spotted in a black blazer and pants which he paired it with a white shirt. Bobby Deol, who was last seen in 2018's Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, was photographed arriving solo at the sangeet. Raveena Tandon looked gorgeous in a violet and blue traditional outfit. Actor Ronit Roy checked in to the party with his wife Neelam Singh. The duo were twinning in black outfits. Vindu Dara Singh's plus one was his wife Dina Umarova.

Take a look at the photos from Azhar Morani's sangeet ceremony here:

Shah Rukh Khan at Azhar Morani's sangeet ceremony.

mf8tne6

Raveena Tandon posing for the paparazzi outside the party venue.
 

5tod5rm

Nora Fatehi looked stunning in a pastel lehenga.

pn7btl4o

Singer Sonu Nigam, who was briefly hospitalised due to an allergic reaction recently, has recovered and was spotted with his wife Madhurima Nigam at the sangeet ceremony.
 

u84isado

Zayed Khan attended the sangeet function with his wife Malaika Parekh. While Zayed was dressed in black kurta and pyjama, Malaika wore a saree.

 

nsi48h8g

Arjan Bajwa, Aahana Kumra, Himesh Reshammiya and Mandana Karimi were also part of the celebrations.
 

40djjleg

Whose look for the night did you like the best? Tell us in the comments section below.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

azhar morani sangeetshah rukh khan azhar morani sangeet

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Propose DayHailKarnataka BudgetIND vs NZ T20Friedlieb Ferdinand RungeJet AirwaysLive TVRafale DealHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesValentine WeekPaytm PostpaidRobert VadraCB300RRedmi Note 7Moto G7Happy Propose Day

................................ Advertisement ................................