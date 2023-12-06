Shabana Azmi In A Pic With 'Two Proud Fathers' Javed Akhtar-Boney Kapoor At The Archies Screening

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: azmishabana18)

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who stunned fans with her stellar performance in the Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani earlier this year, was recent spotted attending the screening of the much-awaited film of the year The Archies. Shabana Azmi, who was accomapnied by her husband Javed Akhtar to cheer for Zoya Akhtar, was pictured with producer Boney Kapoor, who was attending the screening to support his daughter Khushi, who is starring in the film. Sharing the picture featuring herself, Javed Akhtar, Boney Kapoor and actress Ashvini Bhave, Shabana Azmi wrote, "Two proud fathers at the premiere of #Zoya Akhtar's #Archies last night with Ashvini Bhave and me."

Take a look at the post here:

Besides her dad Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi, Zoya Akhtar's cheer squad also included her brother Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar.

See how the couple posed on the red carpet:

The star-studded event was attended by some of the biggest names in the Bollywood industry. From Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh to Ranbir Kapoor with his mom Neetu Kapoor and Hrithik-Saba, it was a full-house at the screening of the much-awaited film of this year.

Suhana Khan's cheer squad included her parents Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and siblings Aryan and AbRam. Much like the Khans, the Bachchans and the Nandas also attended the screening to cheer for Team Archie. Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan posing with his entire family:

The Archies marks the debut film of Shah Rukh Khan daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. The other newcomers include Mihir Ahuja, singer Aditi Saigal (who goes by her stage name Dot), Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.