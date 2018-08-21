Satyameva Jayate Box Office Collection Day 6: John Abraham's Film Witnesses 'Normal Drop', Earns Rs 53.85 Crore

John Abraham in a still from Satyameva Jayate (Courtesy thejohnabraham

The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Aisha Sharma

John Abraham's film Satyameva Jayate has earned Rs 53.85 crore in six days, a Box Office India report stated. Satyameva Jayatehad a "strong" extended opening weekend but its Monday (Day 6) business has witnessed a "normal drop". On Day 6, the Milan Zaveri-directed film has collected Rs 3.25-3.50 crore. "The drop is 55% from its Friday so all that it is more than the regular drop it actually becomes a normal drop as Monday is the sixth day for the film," Box Office India reported. Satyameva Jayate opened on Independence Day and earned Rs 20.52 crore. But its collections went down drastically on the second day. From Day 3 to Day 5, John Abraham's action drama managed to remain consistent.

Here is the box office report of Satyameva Jayate.

#SatyamevaJayate packs a STRONG *extended* opening weekend total... Went downhill on Day 2, but remained consistent from Day 3 to Day 5... Weekdays biz is crucial... Wed 20.52 cr, Thu 7.92 cr, Fri 9.18 cr, Sat 9.03 cr, Sun 10.26 cr. Total: Rs 56.91 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 20, 2018

#SatyamevaJayate saw a big dip on Day 2... Expected to show an upward trend today [Day 3]... Single screens/mass belt remains strong... Wed 20.52 cr, Thu 7.92 cr. Total: Rs 28.44 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2018

#SatyamevaJayate springs a BIG SURPRISE... Plexes are good, but single screens are ROCKING... Wed Rs 20.52 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2018

Satyameva Jayate's box office collection is "more than good enough" and will help the film emerge as a "hit", Box Office India report added. "This number is more than good enough for the film and will emerge a HIT as long as the collections have a normal trajectory from here on. The film held better across single screens and should get a good two week run in single screens especially Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra," the report stated.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 1 star out of 5. "This is John Abraham's comfort zone. Going on the rampage is all in a day's work, be it springing to the aid of a young man wrongly confined in a police station and tortured or a girl assaulted by a policemen. Veer might be a ruthless killer for a cause but he is a good guy with a good enough reason for his marauding ways," he wrote.

John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate released with Akshay Kumar's Gold. The combined business of Gold and Satyameva Jayate over the extended weekend is Rs 125 crore approximately, Taran Adarsh had tweeted earlier. Reema Kagti-directed Gold has collected Rs 74.35 crore so far.