Sasural Simar Ka Actress Vaishali Takkar Gets Engaged To Abhinandan Singh

Television actress Vaishali Takkar, who is known for her performance in popular show Sasural Simar Ka, got engaged to Abhinandan Singh, who is reportedly a doctor. The actress announced the big news on social media on Tuesday and shared a clip from their roka ceremony. Vaishali Takkar looks pretty in a red saree in the clip while Abhinandan Singh looks dashing in a black outfit. "What's yours will ultimately find you even from another end of the world. #Rokafied to this wonderful man Dr. Abhinandan Singh AKA my Mr. Africa. #AbhiShali #rokaceremony." The video from Vaishali Takkar and Abhinandan Singh's engagement ceremony has gone viral on social media.

Vaishali Takkar frequently shares stunning pictures of herself. She looks beautiful every time - with and without make-up. Giving us a glimpse of her "no make-up" look, the actress wrote: "Them Messy Hair. No make-up affair. No Wardrobe Flair. A Heart that's Rare."

Vaishali Takkar's eyes speak a thousand words. Her post, sharing which she wrote: "My Instagram won't tell you my life, my eyes will!" proves it.

Vaishali Takkar made her television debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In 2016, she starred in TV shows like Yeh Vaada Raha and Yeh Hai Aashiqui. She rose to popularity for playing the role of Anjali Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. Anjali was the lead characters Simar and Prem's daughter.

Vaishali also portrayed the role of Shivani in TV series Super Sisters. She went on to feature in shows like Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara and Manmohini 2.