Sara Ali Khan's New Instagram Post Is All About "Selfies, Self-Love And Self-Care"

All Sara Ali Khan fans, head straight to her Instagram handle. The actress has shared a carousel that perfectly embodies “selfies, self-love and self-care.” In the first frame, Sara is seen icing her face and setting skincare goals with her flawless glow. Next, she strikes a pout in a selfie. This is followed by a playful snap featuring Sara sporting a goofy pose with spectacles. Another highlight is a selfie taken inside a car, where she exudes elegance in a glammed-up avatar. The carousel also includes photos of Sara in a cosy robe, enjoying pool time, some stunning sun-kissed shots and a picture with a lush green backdrop. To wrap it up, the last slide features a fun selfie video from inside a car. Each frame is a reminder of Sara's charming personality.

In her signature poetic style, Sara Ali Khan captioned her post, “Selfies, self-love and self-care. When in doubt, pout. Balance the silences before you shout. When able swim, otherwise minimum hit the gym. Chase the sun. Have some fun. Hound the moon. Find Junoon. (sic)”

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the Prime Video project Ae Watan Mere Watan. In this historical biographical film, Sara portrayed Usha Mehta, a courageous young woman who established an underground radio station to promote unity during India's independence movement. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the film also features Alexx O'Nell, Anand Tiwari, Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Srivastav and Benedict Garrett in pivotal roles.

Up next, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Metro... In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. Directed by Anurag Basu, the project marks Sara and Aditya's first on-screen collaboration as well as Sara's debut with the acclaimed filmmaker. This anthology film features a spectacular cast, including Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi and Konkona Sen Sharma.