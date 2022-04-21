Sanya Malhotra's Dance Moves Perfectly Summed Up By Shraddha Kapoor

Sanya Malhotra in a still from the video. (courtesy: sanyamalhotra)

Sanya Malhotra's dance videos are a sheer delight and her latest Instagram entry reminds us of just that. On Thursday, the Dangal star shared a super fun video of herself dancing with choreographer Shazeb Sheikh to the track Angelina by Raghav. (a remix of the song Mujhe Naulakha Mangawa De Re). Sanya Malhotra accompanied the post with an ROFL caption and she wrote: "Can someone wefast some Naulakhas to us." She added the hashtag #shazebsheikhchoreography to her post. The post got a whole lot of love from the actress' Instafam. Shraddha Kapoor too commented on the post. She dropped a fire, heart and a heart-eyed emoji. In a separate comment, Shraddha Kapoor wrote: "Moves like fieyah." Couldn't agree more.

Check out Sanya Malhotra's video here:

Just in case you didn't know what a fabulous dancer Sanya Malhotra is, here are some posts shared by the actor:

Sanya Malhotra was last seen in Love Hostel, co-starring Bobby Deol and Vikrant Massey, which was backed by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chilies Entertainment. Before that, she starred in Meenakshi Sundareshwar, co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani. The film released on Netflix in November last year. Her next projects is The Great Indian Kitchen Hindi remake with Harman Baweja. Her line-up of films also includes Netflix's Kathal, HIT - The First Case and Meghna Gulzar's film on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

In terms of work, Sanya Malhotra has an impressive filmography. She was seen playing Vidya Balan's daughter in Shakuntala Devi biopic. She also starred in Netflix's Ludo. Sanya Malhotra made her Bollywood debut with the super hit film Dangal.

After starring in Dangal, she featured in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2018 film Pataakha, co-starring Radhika Madan and Sunil Grover. She also starred in the National award-winning film Badhaai Ho, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Surekha Sikri and Gajraj Rao.