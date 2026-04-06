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Sanjay Dutt's Aakhri Sawal Gets A New Release Date

Aakhri Sawal is based on the 100-year journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, founded in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar

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Sanjay Dutt's <i>Aakhri Sawal</i> Gets A New Release Date
A poster of the film.
  • Aakhri Sawal starring Sanjay Dutt will release on May 8 instead of May 15
  • The film is produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt under two production banners
  • Abhijeet Mohan Warang directs the film, featuring actors like Amit Sadh and Namashi Chakraborty
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New Delhi:

Aakhri Sawal, featuring Sanjay Dutt, has got a new release date and will now hit the big screen on May 8.

The film, which was previously set to release on May 15, is presented by Nikhil Nanda and Dhanraj Nathwani and produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt under the banners of Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures and Neem Tree Entertainment.

It is directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang and also features Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhury and Neetu Chandra, according to a press release.

Aakhri Sawal is based on the 100-year journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, founded in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, and promises to explore aspects of the organisation's history and philosophy that have largely remained unknown to wider audiences.

Warang is known for projects such as "Deja Vu", "Prem Pratha Dhumshan" and "Piccolo".

The story, screenplay and dialogues of "Aakhri Sawal" are written by Utkarsh Naithani. The film is co-produced by Puneet Nanda, Dr Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey and Ujjwal Anand. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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