Sanjay Dutt Remembers Mom Nargis On Her Death Anniversary: 'Your Love And Warmth Continue To Guide Me Every Day'

Image was shared by Sanjay Dutt. (courtesy: duttsanjay)

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt remembered his late mother, actress Nargis on her 42nd death anniversary by posting an adorable picture from his childhood. In the picture we can see the legendary actress Nargis sharing the frame with Sanjay Dutt and his younger sister Priya Dutt. Sharing the picture with his social media on his Instagram, the Munna Bhai star wrote, "Miss you, Maa! Your love and warmth continue to guide me every day, and I am forever grateful for the lessons you taught me." One of the first people to drop a comment on the post was the actor's wife Maanayata.

Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt also uploaded a video consisting of photos of her mother on her Instagram feed. Sharing the video, she simply captioned it, "1/06/1929 - 3/05/1981." Take a look at the post here.

Last year as well the actor wrote a heartfelt note on his mother's death anniversary. Sharing a collage of Nargis' photos, Sanjay wrote, "Not a single moment goes by when I don't remember you. Ma, you were the basis of my life and the strength of my soul. I wish my wife and kids would have met you for you to give them all your love and blessings. I miss you today and every day!"

Actress Nargis was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 1980. The actress underwent the treatment for it in New York back. After her return to India, the actress fell ill and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. She went into a coma and died on May 3 in 1981, 3 days before the premiere of Sanjay Dutt's debut film Rocky. At the premiere of the film, her seat was kept vacant. Nargis was known for her roles in movies like Mughal-e-Azam, Awara, and Shri 420.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in K.G.F: Chapter 2 and Shamshera. Next, he will be seen in Ghudchadi, and Prithiviraj.