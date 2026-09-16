Sambhavna Seth, Avinash Dwivedi Reveal Faces And Names Of Twins On Ganesh Chaturthi

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Sambhavana Seth and husband Avinash Dwivedi revealed the faces of their twins and names. They have named their twin sons Dhwajah and Yugaarth.

Sharing the adorable pictures, Sambhavana wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya. Meet our Little Angels. Dhwajah and Yugaarth."

They welcomed their babies in June this year.

"Maha Diwali came early this year. Lakshmi aur Ganesh dono ghar aa gaye. Our Hearts Are Full Of Gratitude. HAR HAR MAHADEV," their caption read.

Earlier in April, Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi announced that they were expecting their first child together, nearly a decade after being married.

In a joint Instagram post, the couple announced the news along with adorable pictures from a photoshoot. They also confirmed that they are expecting a baby via surrogacy.

"We Are PREGNANT. Our most beautiful story is now in production, through love, hope, and SURROGACY. Countdown Begins," the post read.

Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi got married in July 2016 after being friends for a long time.

Sambhavna Seth, known for her hit songs and her stint on Bigg Boss 3, shared details of her seven painful IVF procedures with Hautterfly in 2024. Sambhavna and Avinash had even planned a pregnancy photoshoot before a miscarriage dashed all their hopes.

"I've gone through miscarriages and then reached here. I've had miscarriages; I've attempted 7 IVFs over all these years. Even before we got married, I had my eggs frozen. It cost me around Rs 1.5 lakh. I was foresighted, so I had planned ahead. But you know, Bhagwan ki marzi ke aage kuch nahi chalta. It was a healthy extraction," shared the actor.

Sambhavna Seth is a prominent face on television, known for her stint on the popular reality show Bigg Boss.

On the other hand, Avinash Dwivedi is known for his screenwriting roles across Dupahiya and Mandala Murders, among others.