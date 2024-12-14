Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Birthday Wish For Ex-Brother-In-Law Rana Daggubati: "You Inspire Me To Do Better, Be Better"

Rana Daggubati turned a year older on Saturday (December 14). On the special occasion, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a sweet birthday wish for him. The actress shared a photo of Rana on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy birthday my dear @ranadaggubati. Watching you give everything you do your one hundred per cent has always inspired me to do better... be better. Always a fan. God bless."

ICYDK, Rana Daggubati is a cousin of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. At the IIFA Utsavam Awards this year, Rana playfully commented on Samantha's divorce from Naga Chaitanya. He said, "Samantha went from Tollywood to Hollywood. She went from being my sister-in-law to my sister." Samantha laughed and cheekily asked, "What is this self-trolling about?"

Rana, who has called her "Samantha Ruthless Prabhu" since childhood, continued to tease her about her humorous side, asking, "Where did comedy Sam go?" To which Samantha swiftly responded, "Comedy Sam, controversial Sam... she went to sleep; good night."

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They got married in 2017 and announced their separation in a joint statement in October 2021.