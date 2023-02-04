Salman Khan Made It To Shah Rukh Khan's Twitter AMA (Again). This Time, For Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

SRK and Salman Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: Salman_Rules)

Is it even weekend without Shah Rukh Khan's #AskSRK session on Twitter? The actor, who has been interacting with fans on Twitter every weekend without a miss, did it this week too. He announced the session with this tweet: "Oh wow, weekend upon us again. Should be working but have a late call....so thought will catch up with some queries. If u have any. Go ahead #AskSRK (also no marriage proposals today as I have a cold...Just saying ha ha)." During the session, a question about Salman Khan's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan popped up. A Twitter user asked SRK: "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office prediction?" To this SRK replied: "Bhai ki picture hai...dekhna toh laazmi hai ( Bhai's film, watching it is a must)." Salman Khan had a cameo appearance in SRK's Pathaan.

Read Shah Rukh Khan's reply here:

Bhai ki picture hai...dekhna toh laazmi hai!! https://t.co/YUXr0E85MC — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

No #AskSRK session is complete without a mention of Salman Khan. Last week, when a Twitter user wrote SRK "won't be able to compete with Salman Khan at the box office," the actor replied: "Salman bhai is...woh kya kehte hain aaj kal...young log...haan....GOAT. (Greatest Of All Time ) (Salman is...what do people say nowadays... the young people...yeah... GOAT)."

Salman bhai is...woh kya kehte hain aaj kal...young log...haan....GOAT. ( greatest of all time ) #Pathaanhttps://t.co/91HJy8UZxU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

In Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan will feature with Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vijender Singh.

In the nineties, Salman had a guest appearance in Shah Rukh's 1998 superhit film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Salman also had a cameo in Shah Rukh's 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Shah Rukh too made a special appearance in Salman's Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman are co-stars of 1995's iconic film Karan Arjun and also featured together in 2002's Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. Shah Rukh featured in a cameo in Salman's 2017 film Tubelight after which, Salman returned the favour with a cameo in Shah Rukh's Zero.