Salman Khan, Along With Mothers, Attends Close Friend Kumod Raney's Funeral

Salman Khan and his family were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday as they bid adieu to Khan's close friend Kumod Rane. A visibly emotional Salman Khan was photographed at the funeral. Salman's mother, Salma Khan, and stepmother, Helen, also came to pay their last respects.

Salman's younger brother Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan, and Sohail and Seema Sajdeh's son Nirvaan were also present. Seema Sajdeh attended the funeral as well.

Amrita Arora, her husband Shakeel Ladak, and mother Joyce Arora joined the Khan family in their hour of distress. Amrita's sister, Malaika Arora, was previously married to Arbaaz Khan.

Chunky Panday, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, and producer Nikhil Dwivedi also attended.

Insiders say Kumod Rane was close to Salman's family.

Last year on New Year's Eve, Kumod shared a picture with the Khans on her Instagram feed.

When Salman lashed out at paps

Last month, Salman went to visit a close friend in Mumbai hospital when the paparazzi hounded him. It was not confirmed whether the person was Kumod Rane. But Salman didn't hold back in venting at the shutterbugs. In a series of angry posts, he made it clear that intrusion into private space cannot be condoned at any cost.

Later, the paparazzi apologised to Salman Khan at the success bash for Raja Shivaji. Salman teased them, “Jor se bolo (say it louder).”

Salman was recently seen in a cameo as Jiva Mahala in Raja Shivaji. Up next, he will be seen in Maatrubhumi.