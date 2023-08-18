Ghoomer Star Saiyami Kher On How Yuvraj Singh Inspired Her

Saiyami in Ghoomer. (courtesy: saiyami)

Saiyami Kher, who is set to essay a para-athlete in R Balki's upcoming sports drama Ghoomer, revealed how she drew guidance from ace former cricketer Yuvraj Singh to get into the depth of her character. Saiyami mentioned a lot of preparation- physical and mental- went into creating her character in the movie, where she is playing the part of a cricketer, a para-athlete who has lost one arm. One of the biggest inspirations was Yuvraj Singh. The explosive batsman helped her prepare mentally for the role.

"For me Ghoomer is a film about triumph. And Yuvi's career has been an inspiring triumph. A sports person does not just prepare physically but also mentally. I feel Yuvraj's story has been a story that has inspired me and many like me. To be at the peak of his career and then go through cancer and come back from there speaks volumes about his mental tenacity. Yuvi has known my love for cricket, I can't wait for him to see it," Saiyami said in a statement.

Helmed by the acclaimed director R Balki, the film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in the lead roles. The film hit the theatres on August 18.

Abhishek portrays the character of a coach, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with a paraplegic sportsperson, played by Saiyami Kher. Their journey together unfolds against societal challenges and personal struggles, all while guided by director R Balki's distinctive storytelling prowess.

