<i>Saiyaara</i> Star Ahaan Panday Calls Alia Bhatt The "Best Actor In Our Country"

Ahaan Panday had officially confessed to being an Alia Bhatt fan long before the Saiyaara wave bowled over the audience. Ever since the massive success of the actor's debut film alongside Aneet Padda, directed by Mohit Suri, several old videos of Ahaan Panday have been making the rounds online.

What's Happening

An old video of Ahaan Panday on his sister, social media influencer Alanna Panday's YouTube vlog, has resurfaced.

Ahaan Panday revealed his choice when asked about who is the perfect actor in our country right now, according to him.

He said, "I think Alia Bhatt, if not the best, but she is one of the best actors we have in our country right now."

Alia Bhatt Praising Saiyaara

Last week, Alia Bhatt was one of the many from the film fraternity who gushed about Mohit Suri's Saiyaara.

Alia Bhatt, who is Saiyaara director Mohit Suri's first cousin, shared a glowing review of the film starring Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday on Instagram on Sunday.

In her post, the actor said, "It's safe to say... two beautiful, magical STARS are born. @aneetpadda_ @ahaanpandayy - I don't remember the last time I looked at two actors with such awe. With stars in my eyes... watching the stars in yours. You both shine with such individuality, such honesty - I could watch you again, and again, and again. (And let's be honest... I probably will.) I've already gushed to you both individually - but clearly, once was not enough. So here I am. Gushing. Again."

She also praised Mohit Suri for his direction.

"To the captain of this very wonderful ship @mohitsuri - what a film. What feeling. What music!!!!!!!! You made me feel things that only the movies can make you feel. Saiyaara is full of heart, full of soul, full of something that just stays with you... in the best way."

"To the entire team, to @yrf - congratulations on this beautiful creation. This isn't just a film. It's a moment. And I'm so glad I got to feel it," said Alia Bhatt, who is next set to star in Yash Raj Films's first female spy action film Alpha.

Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda's Reactions To Alia Bhatt's Post

In the comments section of Alia Bhatt's post, Aneet Padda wrote, "You're my hero, always have been. Ever since I can remember. Thank you. The beauty that you are."

Ahaan Panday said, "Thank you, superhero :))."

Mohit Suri simply wrote, "Love you".

In A Nutshell

An old video is making the rounds where Ahaan Panday is heard saying that Alia Bhatt is the best actor in the country. The old video resurfaced after the massive success of Saiyaara, and it has been trending on social media since the film's release.