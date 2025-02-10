Saif Ali Khan Reveals Sharmila Tagore Understood His "Parental Instinct" To Take Taimur Along With Him To The Hospital

After Saif Ali Khan got attacked and stabbed by an intruder on January 16, after which he was hospitalised for a few days. During those days, he was constantly surrounded by his family. His mother and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore was by his side and visited him every day as long as he was in the hospital.

During a recent interaction, Saif opened up about his time at the hospital and how his mother supported him every step of the way.

Opening up about how he fought the intruder alone, he revealed that he found him in Jeh's room, which prompted him to fight him off. He also shared that his mother not only "completely understood" this decision, but also his parental instinct to protect his son.

Next, he opened up about taking Taimur to the hospital along with him. He shared that while he initially thought his mother would be annoyed with his decision, but she fully supported him in this.

"She told me, 'No, what you thought was right, and you've exposed him in such a different way to so many things' - that I mean, he's a different kind of kid," Saif shared.

During the same interaction, Saif also revealed that his mother was extremely protective of him while he was hospitalised.

"She was making sure everyone wore a mask, including the doctors. So there was a bit of fear of the mother," he shared.

He also looked back at how his mother comforted him. "She held my hand and sang me a song. It was a lullaby. That hasn't happened since I was a baby," he said.

On the work front, Saif recently appeared at Netflix's mega event where he announced his upcoming film, The Jewel Thief, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat. This event marked his first public appearance since the attack.

