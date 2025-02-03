Saif Ali Khan Makes First Public Appearance After Stabbing Incident: "Feels Nice To Be Standing Here"

Saif Ali Khan made his first public appearance on Monday. The actor was spotted for the first time in public after he returned to his home following the stabbing incident.

The actor, who attended the Netflix event in Mumbai, was dressed in a denim shirt and pants.

ICYDK, the actor was there to attend the trailer launch of his upcoming streaming title Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins in which he shares screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat.

Saif was attacked around 2:30 a.m. on January 16 and sustained six stab wounds, including one to his neck. He underwent emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital, where he was treated.

The actor was discharged five days later and returned home. The Mumbai Police have detained the alleged intruder, a Bangladeshi national, who is currently in custody.

On the work front, Saif was last seen in Devara alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.