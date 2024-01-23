Saif Ali Khan Discharged After Tricep Surgery, Goes Home From Hospital With Kareena Kapoor By His Side

Saif Ali Khan pictured with Kareena Kapoor by his side.

Saif Ali Khan, who was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, was discharged on Tuesday afternoon and he returned home with wife and actor Kareena Kapoor by his side. The actor, 53, underwent a tricep surgery for an old injury that got triggered while performing an action sequence on the sets of his latest movie. Saif Ali Khan waved at the paparazzi stationed outside his house on Tuesday. On Monday, Saif Ali Khan had shared an update about his health in an official statement that read, "This injury and the surgery that followed is a part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well-wishers for their love and concern."

See photos of Saif Ali Khan at his home here:

Meanwhile, the makers of Devara wished the actor a speedy recovery, on Tuesday afternoon. The official X (earlier known as Twitter) account of the film, wrote, "Wishing you a Speedy recovery, Saif sir! Get well soon. Can't wait for your comeback on the sets. #Devara." Read the post here:

Wishing you a Speedy recovery, Saif sir! Get well soon. Can't wait for your comeback on the sets. #Devara — Devara (@DevaraMovie) January 23, 2024

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Om Raut's 2023 film Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Before that, he featured in Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. The actor's next project is Devara, in which he co-stars with Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR. The actor also appeared in one of the episodes of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8 recently, along with his mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore.