Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Loveleen Kaur Sasan Is Engaged. See Pics

Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Loveleen Kaur Sasan got engaged to Bengaluru-based businessman Koushik Krishnamurthy on Friday night. A small intimate ceremony took place in an old age home owned by the Krishnamurthys followed by a grand event in the Bengalur Palace, where the couple officially exchanged rings, Loveleen told SpotboyE. A small roka ceremony also took place in a gurudwara on the same day. Loveleen wore a bright kanjeevaram sari and looked like a south Indian bride-to-be complete with a gajra running down her braid. Loveleen, who played the role of Paridhi in the show, shared pictures on her Instagram account. She captioned one photo: "He's more of myself than I am. Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same."
Highlights
- Loveleen looked like a south India bride-to-be
- She's getting married to Bengaluru-based businessman Koushik
- They got engaged in Bengaluru
Here are pictures from Loveleen and Koushik's engagement.
Loveleen also told SpotboyE that it was an arranged-cum-love match. Loveleen's sister-in-law introduced her and Koushik on WhatsApp and after a year later, they decided to get married. She said: "He is a positive and sensible guy. I also get to learn so much from him. Our relationship is growing stronger with every passing day and I feel blessed to have him in my life."
Comments
Congratulations Loveleen Sasan and Koushik Krishnamurthy!