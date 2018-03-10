Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Loveleen Kaur Sasan Is Engaged. See Pics

Loveleen Kaur Sasan played the role of Paridhi in Saath Nibhana Saathiya for three years

Updated: March 10, 2018 14:52 IST
Loveleen with her finace Koushik Krishnamurthy. Loveleen Kaur Sasan

New Delhi: 

  1. Loveleen looked like a south India bride-to-be
  2. She's getting married to Bengaluru-based businessman Koushik
  3. They got engaged in Bengaluru
Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Loveleen Kaur Sasan got engaged to Bengaluru-based businessman Koushik Krishnamurthy on Friday night. A small intimate ceremony took place in an old age home owned by the Krishnamurthys followed by a grand event in the Bengalur Palace, where the couple officially exchanged rings, Loveleen told SpotboyE. A small roka ceremony also took place in a gurudwara on the same day. Loveleen wore a bright kanjeevaram sari and looked like a south Indian bride-to-be complete with a gajra running down her braid. Loveleen, who played the role of Paridhi in the show, shared pictures on her Instagram account. She captioned one photo: "He's more of myself than I am. Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same."

Here are pictures from Loveleen and Koushik's engagement.
 

 
 

Thank you for reminding me what butterflies feel like. #K&L

A post shared by Lovey Sasan (@loveysasan) on

 
 

This my reality and your dream

A post shared by Lovey Sasan (@loveysasan) on



Loveleen also told SpotboyE that it was an arranged-cum-love match. Loveleen's sister-in-law introduced her and Koushik on WhatsApp and after a year later, they decided to get married. She said: "He is a positive and sensible guy. I also get to learn so much from him. Our relationship is growing stronger with every passing day and I feel blessed to have him in my life."

Loveleen featured in shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Anamika, Kaisa Yeh Ishq Hai and Kya Huaa Tera Vaada. But it was the role of Paridhi in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, which made her a household name.

Congratulations Loveleen Sasan and Koushik Krishnamurthy!

