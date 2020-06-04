Ronit Roy, Who 'Hasn't Made Money' This Year, Has Been Supporting 100 Families

Ronit Roy shared this image. (courtesy ronitboseroy)

TV actor Ronit Roy became the centre of attention after he revealed in a recent interview that he has been taking care of 100 families despite not making money since January. Mr Roy mentioned that he runs a small business, which has been shut since March given the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with ETimes, Ronit Roy said, "Personally, I haven't made money since January. I have a small business which was running, and is now shut since March. Whatever I have, I am selling things to support about 100 families that I am responsible for."

The 54-year-old actor also urged production houses to do their bit by paying the crew that works for them and added, "I am not a very rich man, but I am doing it. So, these production houses and channels who have big, lavish offices which are visible from 2 kms away from a highway, they need to do something. They have to take care of the people on the ground. At a time like this if they don't take care of the actors then it's not fair. You have to pay them after 90 days, but they need now, give it to them now. They can't stay hungry. It's on both sides."

Ronit Roy became a household name after featuring in Balaji Telefilms' Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He has also featured in several Bollywood films such as Udaan, Student Of The Year, Sarkar 3, 2 States, Munna Michael, Lucknow Central, Boss, Ugly, Kaabil and LoveYatri among others.

The actor, who has also been a part of the web-series Hostages and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, will next be seen in Shamshera, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.