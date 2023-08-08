The Truth About Alia Bhatt's Real To Reel Mehendi In Rocky Aur Rani

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: veenanagda)

Bollywood's favourite mehendi artist Veena Nagda has opened up about Alia Bhatt's mehendi design in the wedding scenes in Rocky Aur Rani Kii PremKahaani. Clearing the air about who crafted the design, she confirmed it was her team and said, “We wanted to clear out the air about Alia Bhatt's mehendi in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” Veena shared a bunch of snapshots from the song Kudmayi, as well as a photograph of Alia Bhatt's [real-life] post-wedding reception party. In a detailed Instagram post, Veena revealed that for the movie they did the “entire wrist design” of Alia's mehendi, which was absent in her real wedding look. She further said, “We also made changes to the design on her fingers. Few other changes were made to the overall design. Not at all taking away any credits from the previous designer. We mentioned that we applied mehendi on the set of the movie. So we request people to be mindful before they comment. Movies work in a different manner. Hope you understand that. If you need more details please feel free to message us. Thank you and we really appreciate your support."

Veena's note comes days after Karan Johar revealed — during the launch of the song Kudmayi at a press meet in Mumbai — that the song was shot just four days after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's marriage last year in April. Therefore, Alia's reel mehendi was actually her shaadi mehendi from real life, the filmmaker said. Karan Johar said, “We had only darkened it.”Take a look:

Following this, bridal mehendi artist Jyoti Chheda, who designed Alia Bhatt's real wedding mehendi, shared an Instagram post, saying that this was “twice the honour” for her.

Jyoti wrote, “Twice the Honour: Crafted Alia Bhatt's bridal mehendi and now, it's on the silver screen in the film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani!! This surreal journey started a year ago with the honour of designing mehendi for Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding amidst Bollywood's biggest stars, has now taken an incredible turn. Truly an unforgettable experience!”

A few days ago, Veena Nagda in another post thanked Karan Johar for giving her the opportunity to apply mehendi in several of his projects since 2000. She also confirmed that her team had worked on Alia Bhatt's mehendi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She wrote, “I used to feel excited in every movie of Karan Johar's applying mehendi toAlia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in wedding Scenes in Jaislmair.....Thank you Karan Johar for giving me this opportunity to since 2000...and I'm always grateful of yours....proud to be the part of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kaahani is running successfully in theatres across the world.