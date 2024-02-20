Rituraj Singh Remembered By Arshad Warsi, Hansal Mehta, Anupam Kher And Others: 'Gone Suddenly And Too Early'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: riturajsinghfanpage)

Actor Rituraj Singh, popular for featuring in films such as Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Satyameva Jayate 2 and television shows such as Anupamaa, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, died on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest. The news was confirmed by the actor's dear friend Amit Behl to PTI. Hansal Mehta, Arshad Warsi, Sonu Sood, Nakuul Mehta among others condoled the death of the actor on social media. Sharing a photo of Rituraj Singh, Hansal Mehta wrote, "Rituraj!!!! Can't believe this! I directed him briefly in a daily soap called K Street Pali Hill but, in the process, we became good friends. Been a while since we hung out but I have such fond memories. Untapped actor and a warm human. Gone suddenly and too early."

Arshad Warsi tweeted, "I am so saddened to know that Ritu Raj passed away. We lived in the same building, he was a part of my first film as a producer. Lost a friend and a great actor… will miss you brother…" Posting a picture of the late actor, Sonu Sood said, "RIP Bhai #rituraj."

Anupam Kher posted a image of the actor om his X feed with a heart emoji.

On Instagram, Nakuul Mehta, who played the role of Rituraj Singh's son in a web show, Never Kiss Your Best Friend season 2, let5 a heratfelt message for his former co-star. He wrote, "For any 90s kid who grew up on Indian television, the man to my left was the guy to watch out for! His electric presence, frenetic energy and full bodied acting chops always had me in awe."

He continued, "I got a chance to play his on screen son on 2 seasons of a lovely show we made pre & post pandemic, ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend' and therein I had my moment with my TV hero. Vividly recall shooting a pretty sensitive scene with him & my reel mother where his contribution was limited to reacting to the drama between the mother and the son . For some reason we kept taking multiple chops at the scene but at every point he kept coming back to me and whispered words of encouragement in my ear. He was clued in, his energies goading you to do better and always a pat on the back & good word for what we did!Our last scene together was from S2 where we shot a very sensitively written scene of an estranged son trying to have a conversation with his widowed father and it felt so real and beautiful and it flowed. We finished the scene, took this picture you see right now and then he embraced me and this time it wasn't a whisper but in his full blooded voice told me that he was proud of me and that I reminded him of his younger days! We promised to keep in touch. I probably ran into him at an awards function last and that's that. Woke up to the news of his passing away this morning! I know he gave me great joy as an audience and then he gave me us some more whilst sharing a set with him. Go well, Ritu Sir."

The actor, who was 59 at the time of his death, received a heartfelt tribute from his Anupamaa co-star Rupali Ganguly. On Tuesday, hours after the news of his death hit the Internet, the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress shared a few pictures of him, wearing a chef's hat and an apron and wrote, "Dear Rituraj Sir, it was an honour to share screen space with you … like an enthusiastic student getting to learn her favourite subject from a teacher who has taught many others, I was overjoyed. You said you had seen my work, and yet I wanted to prove to you that I could earn my place in the frame standing next to one of the legends of television whom I had watched growing up … your all-knowing smile after our scenes and your words of encouragement was like a report card to me … I was thrilled by your kind words … but there was so much more to learn sir. These pictures I had taken of you when you wore the chef cap … I was tardy in sending it to you … never thought these would be put up here as a remembrance…. Your life stories, quirky sense of humour, immense knowledge about world cinema and your talent shall always be remembered.”

Rituraj Singh is survived by his wife and two children. The actor is known for his roles in television serial like Banegi Apni Baat, Hitler Didi, Shapath, Adaalat and Diya Aur Baati Hum. He appeared in supporting roles in Hindi films and in OTT shows such as Bandish Bandits, Made in Heaven, and Indian Police Force.