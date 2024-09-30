Richa Chadha's Loved Up Post For Husband Ali Fazal On 2nd Wedding Anniversary: "Getting Misty Eyed..."

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal completed two years of marital bliss on Sunday (September 29). On the special occasion, the actress shared a series of unseen pictures from her pre-wedding festivities. The post features snaps from the couple's mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Richa wrote, "2 years today. Getting misty-eyed looking at these pictures of us, me wearing @rahulmishra_7... the last image is the present @divyabmishra just sent to our baby. Life. @alifazal9 song is for you. PS: Our functions were plastic-free. Please see the quintessential Delhi water dispenser, which was very common before plastic companies convinced you that they sell water."

She added, "There's a pink hue on this, dunno why...does IG do that? If you use a filter on image 10, will it add that to everything? OK. Weird. Anyway, for those asking, this was sangeet night, which was with just friends.. in a top-secret location.

Take a look at the post below.

Earlier this month, Richa Chadha shared a nostalgic post reflecting on her relationship with Ali Fazal. She posted then and now photos. One of the pictures was the throwback snapshot where they playfully touched elbows and contrasted it with a current photo of Ali holding their newborn daughter on the same elbow. Richa captioned the post, "From 'let's touch his elbow with my elbow for this photo op' to the baby resting its head on the same elbow, we have come a long way. As you can see, literally our hands are full, so not being able to post often. K thanks bye!"

ICYDK: After dating for nearly eight years, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal married during the lockdown in 2020 under the Special Marriage Act. They later celebrated their union with haldi and sangeet ceremonies in Delhi and a reception in Mumbai in 2022. The couple welcomed their baby girl on July 16 this year. Announcing the good news, they wrote, "We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl!"

On the work front, Richa Chadha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. Ali Fazal, on the other hand, started in Mirzapur 3.