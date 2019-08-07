Remembering Sushma Swaraj, TV Actor Karanvir Bohra Recounts When She Helped Him In Russia

Karanvir Bohra shared this picture. (Image courtesy: karanvirbohra)

Television actor Karanvir Bohra, in a tweet remembering former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj, who died of a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night, said that Ms Swaraj 'never made any Indian feel alienated when in trouble in a foreign land.' He recounted the time when then Sushma Swaraj-led Ministry of External Affairs came to the actor's rescue after he was detained for travelling with a damaged passport. "Shocked to hear that Sushma Swaraj ji passed away, a woman who worked hard for the betterment of our country. She never made any Indian feel alienated when in trouble in a foreign land. (Like in Russia, if it wasn't for Sushma ji I would have been impounded) #RIPSushmaJi #Jaihind," Karanvir tweeted.

Here's Karanvir Bohra's tweet:

Shocked to hear that @SushmaSwaraj ji passed away.A woman who worked hard for the betterment of r country,she never made any Indian feel alienated when in trouble in a foreign land.

(Like in Russia, if it wasn't for Sushmaji I wud have been impounded) #RIPSushmaJi#Jaihind — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) August 6, 2019

In January this year, Karanvir Bohra's trip to Moscow hit a temporary roadblock after he was briefly detained at the airport for travelling with a damaged passport. The 36-year-old actor then contacted the Indian Embassy, which issued a temporary passport to the actor after Sushma Swaraj intervened.

At that time, Karanvir Bohra had tweeted:

I have no words to thank the @IndEmbMoscow 4 helping me get a brand new temporary passport and a visa.celebrity or no celebrity, i know one thing for sure, we Indians are in very safe hands when we travel abroad... thanks to @SushmaSwaraj and the #IndianEmbassy for their help — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) January 30, 2019

Sushma Swaraj, who was the second woman foreign minister after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was always prompt in replying to distress calls from Indians stuck abroad. Ms Swaraj had over 13 million followers on Twitter and she also frequently trended for her LOL replies to social media users, who tried to outsmart her. For example, when a Twitter user sought her 'help' saying he was 'stuck on Mars,' she replied, "Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you."

Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you. https://t.co/Smg1oXKZXD — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 8, 2017

Sushma Swaraj was admitted in New Delhi's AIIMS on Tuesday night, where she died of a cardiac arrest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned her death on Twitter, "India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people."

A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

The last rites of Sushma Swaraj will be held later today.

