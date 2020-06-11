Remember The Train Actress Sayali Bhagat? She Posts Daughter Ivankaa's Pics For The First Time

Sayali Bhagat shared this photo (courtesy sayali_bhagat)

Actress Sayali Bhagat, who drifted away from acting after her wedding in 2013, found a spot on the trends' list after she shared photos of her daughter on Instagram for the first time. Sayali Bhagat, best known for her role in 2007 movie The Train, got married to Haryana-based businessman Navneet Pratap Singh in 2013, after which she starred in a handful of films till 2016. Sayali Bhagat, who described herself as Delhi-based influencer on her unverified Instagram, recently shared a few photos from her pregnancy days and introduced her daughter Ivankaa to her fans with a collage. In the caption, Sayali Bhagat appeared to reveal that motherhood is what's been keeping her busy: "Hello Instafam, I have been pretty, pretty occupied for a long time. But I promise, will talk to you more often now."

Two months after her wedding, Sayali Bhagat shared her plans of embracing motherhood in an interview with ETimes and said: "Of course I want to have babies, you know our usual debate is on what are the qualities we would want in our baby. Like I want my baby to have a eyes like Navneet and he says he wants our baby to have nose like me, the mix of all this. Actually we have said, we will not plan our baby, we will just let it happen. But there is nothing for sure right now."

Sayali Bhagat, who participated in Miss India in 2004, was crowned Miss India World while actress Tanushree Dutta won the Miss India Universe title.

Sayali Bhagat co-starred with Emraan Hashmi and Geeta Basra in The Train. She also starred in films such as Halla Bol, Paying Guests, Ghost, Jail and Yaariyan. Sayali Bhagat has also featured in a few Telugu and Tamil movies.