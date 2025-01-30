'Dream Of The Desert': Saudi Arabia's First Luxury Train Unveiled

Saudi Arabia is launching the Middle East's first luxury train, the 'Dream of the Desert'. Saudi Arabia's "Dream of the Desert" luxury train will begin its inaugural journey by the end of 2026, traversing the country's stunning desert landscapes.

The 1,300-kilometer route, utilising existing railway lines, will depart from Riyadh and travel north to Al Qurayyat, near the Jordanian border. The one- to two-day journey will showcase breathtaking scenery across Al Qassim, Hail, and Al Jouf, including a stretch bordering the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Nature Reserve, Conde Nast Traveller reported.

Produced by the Italian hospitality company Arsenale Group and commissioned by Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR), Dream of the Desert will feature 14 carriages housing 34 luxurious suites. The first glimpse of its interiors, crafted by Lebanese architect Aline Asmar d'Amman, reveals opulent gold-adorned ceilings, tile-fronted bars, plush velvet banquettes, and elements reflecting Saudi traditions. Reception areas draw inspiration from majlis settings, showcasing intricately carved wood and desert-toned hues.

H.E. Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and Chairman of SAR, emphasised the strategic significance of the project: "The National Transport and Logistics Strategy aims to develop an integrated transport network that strengthens Saudi Arabia's position as a global logistics hub. The Dream of the Desert train is a testament to our commitment to this vision, delivering innovative solutions that elevate both the transport and tourism sectors. This project reflects the Kingdom's ambitious drive to develop world-class infrastructure while offering unparalleled travel experiences that reinforce Saudi Arabia's status as a premier global tourism destination. The train combines luxury, innovation, and cultural authenticity, setting a new standard in rail travel."

Additionally, specially commissioned art pieces celebrating Saudi heritage and culture will line the train's corridors, while local and international chefs will curate menus.

This update on Dream of the Desert is part of Saudi Arabia's broader efforts to accelerate its tourism ambitions, to attract 150 million visitors by the end of the decade.

