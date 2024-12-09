Rekha Shares Her Take On Finding Love: "<i>Sahi Aadmi Ho Toh Ek Hi Baar Kaafi Hai</i>"

Besides her acting talents, Rekha is also famous for her unmatched charm, wit and most importantly, her sense of humour. So when she recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show, she blended seamlessly with the cast and crew of the Netflix show. While she candidly opened up about her life experiences, she also talked about her idea of love. She explained how, in her opinion, true love happens only once, and that is when you meet the right person.

During one of the segments, Kapil playfully remarked that he has always been confused about poets' idea of love. He mentioned that they are all contradictory, where one syas love is ageless and timeless, while another says that love can happen a lot of times. He asked the veteran actress about her thoughts on the matter. Rekha replied, "Mere khayal se agar sahi aadmi ho toh ek hi baar kaafi hai! Kitne baar, kitne aadmi karenge? (If the person is right, then falling in love once is enough. How many times will one fall in people with different people)?" This had the whole audience in splits.

But that's not all. The actress also emphasised on the importance of self-love. She mentioned, "Mera tazurba ye hai... main apni baat kar sakti hoon... sabse pehle toh main sab cheez se pyaar karti hoon. Kaam se, mere doston se, duniya se, nature se... lekin sabse zyaada main pyaar karti hoon khud se (As far as I am concerned, I am in love with everything. With my friends, this world, with nature... but I am most in love with myself)."

Archana Puran Singh, an integral part of the show, recently shared a picture with Rekha, along with a long, heartfelt caption, where she also teased about the much-discussed love life of the veteran actress. "When I saw Rekhaji's Sawan Bhadon, I was a kid living in a small town with hardly a hope of ever visiting Bombay... and definitely no hope of ever meeting her personally !! Then years later I worked with her in "Ladai" where she called me to her makeup room and advised me on makeup and how to put on fake eyelashes, a trend she was credited with having started in Bollywood. I have memories of us in a Filmcity lawn chatting about this and that, and when I questioned her about who this 'he' she was referring to was, she countered with a 'you don't know who HE is'?" she wrote.

