Rekha And Kabir Bedi's Khoon Bhari Maang Reunion At Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Wedding Reception

Rekha with her Khoon Bhari Maang co-star Kabir Bedi (Image courtesy iKabirBedi)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' second wedding reception party in Mumbai doubled as the reunion for Khoon Bhari Maang lead actors Rekha and Kabir Bedi. The actors caught up at Priyanka's wedding reception party hosted for Bollywood wallahs on Thursday and the result was million dollar picture of the co-stars from 1988 film Khoon Bhari Maang. Kabir Bedi shared photos from the gala night on his Twitter handle and wrote: "Together with Rekha after a long time, at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' beautiful wedding reception, bringing back memories of Khoon Bhari Maang. She's one of Bollywood's great icons." Kabir Bedi arrived at the reception party with wife Parveen Dusanj while Rekha checked in solo.

Directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan, Khoon Bhari Maang was a revenge thriller, which featured Rekha, Kabir Bedi and Shatrughan Sinha. Rekha played the protagonist in the film while Kabir Bedi had a negative role. Rakesh Roshan also had a cameo in the film. Khoon Bhari Maang received critical as well as commercial success while Rekha also won a Filmfare award for her performance in the film.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Kabir Bedi:

TOGETHER WITH REKHA after a long time, at @priyankachopra and @nickjonas's beautiful wedding reception, bringing back memories of "Khoon Bhari Maang". She's one of Bollywood's great icons. pic.twitter.com/0ZZeg8plku — KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) December 22, 2018

Several other Bollywood celebrities, who attended Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' star studded wedding reception also shared inside photos on social media. Ranveer Singh delighted his fans with a picture of himself with Govinda.

Dia Mirza shared also shared a picture with the "girl squad' at the reception. "Celebrating the newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Wish you both a lifetime of fun, shared growth and happiness. Love, love and more love," read Dia's caption for her picture with actresses Swara Bhasker, Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor and Sophie Choudry.

Actress Urmila Matondkar, Kajol and music composer AR Rahman also treated us to some inside photos from the party.

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace earlier this month. Priyanka and Nick had two wedding ceremonies - a Christian wedding as scheduled for December 1 while the Hindu wedding took place on December 2. The wedding was attended by family members and close friends.