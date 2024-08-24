Ravi Teja Shares Health Update After Surgery: "Successfully Discharged, Feeling Fine"

Ravi Teja recently underwent surgery after he sustained a muscle tear in his right hand while filming his upcoming project tentatively titled RT75. Despite the injury, the actor continued shooting, leading to the need for surgery. Doctors have now advised him to rest completely for six weeks. After undergoing the surgery, Ravi Teja shared his health update with his fans on social media. He wrote on X, "Successfully discharged after a smooth surgery and feeling fine. Grateful for all your warm blessings and support. Excited to be back on set soon."

Successfully discharged after a smooth surgery and feeling fine. Grateful for all your warm blessings and support ❤️🙏



Excited to be back on set soon 👊 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) August 24, 2024

Earlier, the actor's representative confirmed the news of his surgery on X (formerly Twitter). The statement from the representative read, "Mass Maharaja #Raviteja recently sustained a muscle tear in his right hand during the filming of #RT75. Despite the injury, he continued to shoot, which unfortunately led to further aggravation. Yesterday, He underwent a successful surgery at Yashoda Hospitals and as per medical advice, he has been prescribed six weeks of bed rest to ensure a complete recovery."

Mass Maharaja #Raviteja recently sustained a muscle tear in his right hand during the filming of #RT75. Despite the injury, he continued to shoot, which unfortunately led to further aggravation.



Yesterday, He underwent a successful surgery at Yashoda Hospitals and as per... — 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) August 23, 2024

The 56-year-old actor was last seen in Harish Shankar's Mr Bachchan, alongside Jagapathi Babu and Bhagyashri Borse. The film, which faced off against Puri Jagannadh's Double iSmart on Independence Day, didn't perform well at the box office.

Ravi Teja's next project is his 75th film, which is yet to be titled. This movie will see him reuniting with Sreeleela, his co-star from the 2022 film Dhamaka. Bhanu Bogavarupu will direct this upcoming film.