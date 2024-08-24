Advertisement

Ravi Teja Shares Health Update After Surgery: "Successfully Discharged, Feeling Fine"

Ravi Teja was last seen in Mr Bachchan

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Ravi Teja Shares Health Update After Surgery: "Successfully Discharged, Feeling Fine"
Ravi Teja at the press event. (Courtesy: Twitter)
New Delhi:

Ravi Teja recently underwent surgery after he sustained a muscle tear in his right hand while filming his upcoming project tentatively titled RT75. Despite the injury, the actor continued shooting, leading to the need for surgery. Doctors have now advised him to rest completely for six weeks. After undergoing the surgery, Ravi Teja shared his health update with his fans on social media. He wrote on X, "Successfully discharged after a smooth surgery and feeling fine. Grateful for all your warm blessings and support. Excited to be back on set soon."

Earlier, the actor's representative confirmed the news of his surgery on X (formerly Twitter). The statement from the representative read, "Mass Maharaja #Raviteja recently sustained a muscle tear in his right hand during the filming of #RT75. Despite the injury, he continued to shoot, which unfortunately led to further aggravation. Yesterday, He underwent a successful surgery at Yashoda Hospitals and as per medical advice, he has been prescribed six weeks of bed rest to ensure a complete recovery."

The 56-year-old actor was last seen in Harish Shankar's Mr Bachchan, alongside Jagapathi Babu and Bhagyashri Borse. The film, which faced off against Puri Jagannadh's Double iSmart on Independence Day, didn't perform well at the box office.

Ravi Teja's next project is his 75th film, which is yet to be titled. This movie will see him reuniting with Sreeleela, his co-star from the 2022 film Dhamaka. Bhanu Bogavarupu will direct this upcoming film.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Ravi Teja, Ravi Teja Health Update, Ravi Teja Surgery
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Siddique On Hema Committee Report: "Blemishing The Entire Malayalam Cinema..."
Ravi Teja Shares Health Update After Surgery: "Successfully Discharged, Feeling Fine"
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Spiritual Retreat: "If You Want A Piece Of Wisdom..."
Next Article
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Spiritual Retreat: "If You Want A Piece Of Wisdom..."
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;