Raveena Tandon Recalls Getting Tetanus Injections After Shooting For Tip Tip Barsa Paani

Image shared on X . (Courtesy: AnilAkki51)

Actress Raveena Tandon, who has many hit Hindi films to her credit, revealed that she had to get tetanus injections and still fell ill after she shot the famous song Tip Tip Barsa Paani for the 1994 film Mohra. The actress had recently visited the sets of the dance reality show India's Best Dancer as a guest and recalled the tough shooting experience, a Filmfare report said. After a contestant performed on Tip Tip Barsa Paani, Raveena Tandon recalled shooting for the song in barefoot and while wearing knee pads. She said, “I had to take tetanus injections, and two days later, I fell ill due to the exposure to rain. The glamour you see on screen conceals the untold stories behind the scenes. During rehearsals, injuries are commonplace, yet we all endure them. But the show must go on, whether on screen or stage; one's expressions and smile should never waver, regardless of the pain endured. These are the struggles that all artists and choreographers endure behind the scenes."

For the unversed, Tip Tip Barsa Pani is one of the most iconic songs in Bollywood. The song was featured in the 1994 film Mohra and starred Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon. The movie also featured Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Naseeruddin Shah.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena will be seen in Welcome To The Jungle with Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi and others. The film, titled Welcome To The Jungle, has been produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A Nadiadwallah. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 20, 2024. The film has been directed by Ahmed Khan.

The first installment of Welcome released in 2007 and the second part Welcome Back released in 2015. Both the movies were directed by Anees Bazmee.