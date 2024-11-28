Ahead Of <i>Pushpa 2</i> Release, Rashmika Mandanna Thanks Fans In Kochi: "Your Love Feels So Pure And Nice"

First, let us thank Rashmika Mandanna for making our day by sharing oh-so-stunning pictures on Instagram. The actress looks so pretty in a mustard yellow saree. Oh, and, her smile has made the frame all the more brighter. Rashmika, who is busy with the promotion of her upcoming film Puspha 2: The Rule, also mentioned that she is Kochi. Sharing the photos, Rashmika said, “Hey guys. Today I am in Kochi. And coming to Kochi always makes my heart so happy happy. Thank you my loves.. your love feels so pure and nice and I get engulfed in it fully. Always. Thank you so much for always loving me this way and supporting me this way. I love you. I promise you Pushpa 2 on Dec 5th is not going to disappoint you at all.” The pictures spread like wildfire on social media, Replying to the post, actress Hansika Motwani wrote, “SO pretty.”

The makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule dropped the trailer on November 18. Oh boy. It was intense. At the time of sharing it on Instagram, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, “The trailer the country has been eagerly waiting for! It's FINALLY here. But let me tell you one thing .. this is just the tip of the iceberg!! Picture abhi baki hai..”

Meanwhile, at the Kochi pre-release event, Allu Arjun opened up about the film and his bond with co-stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. He said, "Fafa has rocked the show in Pushpa 2 and he will make every mallu proud throughout the world". For Rashmika, he said, “My very own Srivalli, Rashmika will ‘crush' the entire nation this time. Everybody will crush on her this time once again. You are the only heroine I've been seeing on set. You have become home. Working with you is so comfortable, you make me feel like I'm home. Thank you so much for your support. Without you, Pushpa would not have been possible, and I could not have performed without your support."

Pushpa 2 will hit the theatres on December 5. The film has been directed by Sukumar.