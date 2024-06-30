Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Join The Kalki 2898 AD Fan Club: 'Hope It Makes A 1000 Crores'

Rashmika Mandanna shared this image. (courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

Kalki 2898 AD is ruling the box office and how. The film features Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in key roles. Not only the fans, but celebrities are also equally impressed by Nag Ashwin's magnum opus. On Saturday, Vijay Deverakonda, who plays a cameo in the film, and Rashmika Mandanna watched the film's screening. She wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “OH MY FREAKING GOD! @nagashwin7 you are a beautiful GENIUS! INCREDIBLE!! Congratulations Kalki. This film deserves all the love and more. Watching our mythical gods come alive on our screens is my favourite part of it. God!! What a film!!!”

Vijay, who played a cameo as Arjuna in the film, wrote that he hopes the film makes ₹1000 crore at the box office, “Just watched the film. I don't know what to say..Overwhelmed. Indian cinema new level unlocked. Wth was that! I hope it makes a 1000 crores and more..#Kalki2898AD.”

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "On the acting front, Prabhas leads the way and not only because the film revolves around him. His strong presence serves as a counterpoint to Amitabh Bachchan's towering Ashwatthama - the deathless warrior is an eight-footer. The latter's voice is, as always, an integral part of the character. Deepika Padukone, playing one of the central figures, is splendid as the pregnant woman on the run. Saswata Chatterjee, as the bad guy who shoots lethal laser rays from his fist, has his moments in a film that often lets spectacle overwhelm everything else that it is trying to convey about mankind and the dangers it faces due to its own profligate ways."

Kalki 2898 - AD boasts of a stellar cast and it showcases Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in a dystopian world. The film also stars Disha Patani. The film has been backed by Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies. Kalki 2898 - AD. It released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on Thursday.