Rapper Post Malone To Perform In Guwahati. Details Inside

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Post Malone is set to perform in Guwahati on December 8, 2023. The concert is part of Assam's new concert economy initiative. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the event at a press conference.

US-based rapper Post Malone is expected to perform in Guwahati on December 8, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced at a press conference in Golaghat on Wednesday. The concert will be part of the state government's newly introduced 'concert economy' initiative.

"Meghalaya has been hosting concerts, and a recent Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad reportedly generated Rs 600 crore in revenue for the state. We had mentioned concert tourism in this year's budget, and the Cabinet approved the policy today," said CM Sarma.

Post Malone made his India debut in 2022 with a performance at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course as part of Zomato's Feeding India initiative. If confirmed, the Guwahati show will mark his second visit to the country.

As of now, there is no official statement from Post Malone or his team regarding the upcoming performance.

India has seen a surge in international music concerts this year. Coldplay recently performed to packed crowds in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, while Ed Sheeran toured the country in February. Just days ago, legendary rock band Guns N' Roses played a high-energy set in Mumbai.