Only 90s Kids Will Get This Pic Of Rapper Vanilla Ice Holding, Well, Ice

Remember 90s sensation Vanilla Ice? Yes, we are talking about the pop sensation who came up with the song Ice Ice Baby. How can we forget it, right? The number and its sassy lyrics won several hearts worldwide when it was released. But why are we talking about it now? Well, Vanilla Ice, aka Robert Van Winkle, is back on the headlines and how. This time, the rapper has given something amusing to remember his iconic song. He has tweeted a photo that reminds us of Ice Ice Baby. And, he does it in a funny way. Vanilla Ice tweeted a photo where he is seen holding two bags of ice. On the right end of the photo, we see a baby. Well, of course, this pic is simply a visual representation of the title of the song. The caption read, "When an opportunity like this comes by you have to do it." He added the hashtag, "Ice Ice Baby" and "Having fun". Take a look:

When an opportunity like this comes by you have to do it… #IceIceBaby#HavingFunpic.twitter.com/Tr0cnCLi9N — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) April 1, 2022

People on Twitter have been amused by this representation of the song. Someone wrote that she is sending this pic to her mom to see.

Sends this to my mom ???????? — Samantha Steele (@SamSteel1999) April 1, 2022

Others called Ice Ice Baby a classic that can't be missed out. "Still a classic to this day. Still gets the party bumping when the bass kicks in. Ice Ice Baby," wrote a person.

Still a classic to this day. Still gets the party bumping when the base kicks in. Ice Ice Baby. — Albert Arciga TheKingElRey78 (@TheTribelKing78) April 1, 2022

People reminisced on the iconic song and commented how the track has stayed with them over the years. One user wrote, "Not going to lie. Every time, I get a bag of ice and it sings ice ice baby I think of you. Always a good one."

Not going to lie. Every time I get a bag of ice and it sings ice ice baby I think of you. Always a good one! — heather ashton (@heatherashton74) April 1, 2022

Vanilla Ice made it big in the 90s. However, he was caught in a case of theft in 2015.