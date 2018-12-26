Ranveer Singh's Mera Wala Dance Will Make You Groove Like Simmba

A still from Mera Wala Dance (courtesy YouTube)

Ranveer Singh delighted us with a brand new song from the playlist of Simmbajust days ahead of the film's release! Titled Mera Wala Dance, the song is the fourth track to be released from the film and is a fun tutorial on how to dance like Sangram Bhalerao (Ranveer's character in Simmba). Karan Johar, who produces the movie, introduced the song on Twitter like this: "Notorious Ranveer Singh is here with his jhakaas dance," while the 33-year-old actor said: "Yeh hai mera wala dance! Toh nacho!" The peppy number begins with a surprise in the form of Ajay Devgn, who makes an appearance as Singham. Ranveer and Ajay Devgn then make a filmy entry together in their cop personas.

The song then switches to Ranveer aka Simmba singing: "Mere ishaare pe tak dhina dhin naacha toh, Twitter pe trend ho gaya." Sara Ali Khan, who has been cast as Simmba's love interest in the film, also joins Ranveer on stage as he performs Simmba's hook step. The duo truly set the dance floor on fire as they groove to Mera Wala Dance. The song is also interspersed with snippets of intense fight sequences featuring Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn (who played the titular character in Rohit Shetty's Singham films).

Sung by Neha Kakkar and Nakash Aziz, Mera Wala Dance has been composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas. Watch Ranveer Singh's Simmba wala dance here:

Previously, Aankh Marey, Tere Bin and Aala Re Aala have been released from Simmba's playlist. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba is all set to hit screens this Friday. Simmba marks Sara Ali Khan's second Bollywood film after Kedarnath.