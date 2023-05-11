ICYDK: Ranveer Singh Crashed Deepika Padukone's Time Interview

Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone. (courtesy: deepikapdukone)

Deepika Padukone is the woman of the hour – and it is safe to say she has been for years now. From never-seen-before box office milestones to acting performances that are spoken of for years, the actress has cemented herself as one of the biggest superstars of the country. Add to this her role as the brand ambassador for several international luxury giants, it is not surprising that the TIME Magazine describes her as a “legend in her own right” in their latest profile of her. In the same interaction, the 37-year-old also spoke of the perceived shelf life of actresses in Bollywood being impacted after marriage and children. She shared how her husband, Ranveer Singh has been a source of immense support in her professional journey. She was quoted as saying, “I've never had that experience because [Ranveer Singh] has always put me, my dreams, and my ambitions first.”

If you thought the couple could not get any cuter, we have news for you. The same article also reveals that Ranveer Singh dropped in at the venue of the interview and surprised Deepika Padukone. Needless to say, the moment was straight out a Bollywood romance. Sample this – “She [Deepika Padukone] poses effortlessly in front of the camera while her personally curated playlist blasts in the background, before her husband—the larger-than-life Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh—stops by the studio to surprise her. He's interrupting her while she's at work, but she giggles as the two hold hands for a brief moment,” the article states.

In a video shared by TIME Magazine, Deepika Padukone also speaks about marriages in today's day and age. In the clip, the star explains that it is important to acknowledge that every couple's journey is unique and different from others, and the earlier this acceptance seeps in, the better.

Speaking about the one thing that most relationships lack today, Deepika Padukone added: “Having said that, I think not just my parents but that entire generation, I think patience is probably one of the main things that I feel like couples today — I sound like some love guru [laughs] — but I feel like there's a lack of patience and I think that that's something that we can all learn from, not just Ranveer and I from our parents but I think more couples like us can learn from the generation before us. Lots of other things but patience is the number one."

When Ranveer Singh crashed the interview:

Here's a BTS video from the cover shoot for the magazine that Deepika Padukone shared on Instagram:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been married since 2018. They have appeared together in films such as Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and "Padmaavat". On the work front, the TIME Magazine profile confirmed that Deepika Padukone will be seen in Jawan headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. She will also be seen in a lead role in Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan.