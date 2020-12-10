Ranveer Singh Marks 10 Years In Bollywood By Returning To 'The Sacred Chamber Of Dreams'

Ranveer Singh shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh completed 10 years in Bollywood on Thursday. The 35-year-old actor, who made his acting debut with Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010, celebrated his special day by returning to the "sacred chamber of dreams" - a cinema hall. For the unversed, theatres reopened in mid-October in many states after being shut for over six months due to coronavirus pandemic. Sharing a picture of himself from a cinema hall, Ranveer Singh wrote: "To commemorate my 10-year-milestone in the movies....it was only fitting that I return to the sacred chamber of dreams. It was marvellous." In the picture, Ranveer can be seen wearing a track suit, a face mask and 3-D glasses.

Now about Band Baaja Baaraat, the Maneesh Sharma-directed film released on December 10 in 2010. Ranveer Singh made his acting debut alongside Anushka Sharma, who was two-films-old then. The actor garnered a whole lot of praise for his electrifying performance in the film, produced by Yash Raj Films.

Post Band Baaja Baaraat, Ranveer Singh made his way into the league of Bollywood biggies by delivering power-pack performances in films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Gully Boy.

In 2011, he featured as a conman in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, co-starring Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra and Aditi Sharma. Then, in 2013, came Lootera that didn't perform well at the box office but is still counted among Ranveer's best performances. The same year, he did a film titled Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela with Deepika Padukone, whom he later married. Deepika and Ranveer later co-starred in two films - Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Ranveer's filmography also includes Gunday, Kill Dil, Dil Dhadakne Do and Simmba.

Ranveer Singh's 2019 film Gully Boy was India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards. The actor has '83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus lined-up.