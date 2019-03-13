'Ranbir Kapoor's Choice Of Films Makes Me Envy Him,' Says Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan photographed at an event in Mumbai.

Highlights "I would love to have Ranbir Kapoor as my co-star," said Kartik "He is an amazing actor," he added Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Luka Chuppi

Enjoying every bit of success he has scored after Luka Chuppi this year, actor Kartik Aaryan is aware that he needs to be more careful about his choices in the film industry now. He says Ranbir Kapoor is one actor whose filmography he is envious of.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q. From Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (SKTKS) to Luka Chuppi, how would you describe your journey so far?

A. It was quite tough because there was a lot of pressure post the big success of Sonu...'. People were waiting to see what I'm going to do next. I am sure some were also waiting to see me fall on my face (laughs). Thankfully, Luka Chuppi has passed all the tests of audience reviewers and box office.

Q. Was this important for you?

A. Frankly, the success of Luka Chuppi was very important for me. I'm little relieved now! I can now breathe easy until my next release.

Q. I'm sure it was essential for you to find a hit project after SKTKS. How were you sure Luka Chuppi was it?

A. Luka Chuppi had a great mix of content with commercial sensibilities, which I really loved. Also, the fact that it was catering to the whole family while being true to the romantic comedy genre. That's a unique combination. Guddu was such an innocent, lovable and dilwala character that I knew he will make a place for himself in audiences heart. I never want to do anything sleazy or vulgar or anything that would the audience and shame my family.

Q. What makes the ladies from age 2 to age 92 fall for you?

A. Smile and hairstyle (laughs). My wholesome personality. Jokes apart, it's always about the whole personality. Also with regards to my fans I think they fell in love with my character and that's the reason this is happening. That's what I feel. I don't know whether you agree.

Q. How do you cope up with the attention? Does it get too much at times?

A. I love all kinds of attention. It's never too much for me (laughs). Love is one thing that we all crave for. I feel fortunate to be loved. I try to read every message in my inbox, be it on Facebook or Instagram or Twitter or the letters which I receive from the girls and kids. It gives me great joy and it encourages me to do better things in life. Their love is a source of my energy.

Q. Now when you look back on your journey from Pyaar Ka Punchnama, what do you feel about the struggle that you went through?

A. My past was filled with lots of ups and downs. It has been quite a tough journey. It took seven years for me to reach here. But thankfully, I never lost focus or patience and I kept working hard towards my goal. Today, the result is in front of everyone. I'm happy with my present. But I know that from now onwards it's going to be more difficult because now I have certain expectations to fulfil. I have to work harder now and be more careful with my choices.

Q. What are your unfulfilled dreams and ambitions and who is the one director and co-star you would like to work with?

A. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one director I'm dying to work with. He is someone whose work has always inspired me. If there is a two-hero film, I would love to have Ranbir Kapoor as my co-star. He is an amazing actor and his choice of films make me envy him.

Q. So is Ranbir a role model?

A. I'd say every actor I've grown up watching from Mr Amitabh Bachchan to Ranbir and Ranveer are my role models. I hope one day some newly arrived actor will see me as a role model.

Q. Whom are you seeing - Ananya Panday or Sara Ali Khan?

A. Now, where did that come from. Okay, I'll give you the politically correct reply. I am in a serious relationship with my work and I'm very happy and content with my work.

Q. Speaking of Sara, are you doing Imtiaz Ali's film with her?

A. Imtiaz sir would be the best person to answer this question (laughs).

Q. Tell us about your forthcoming projects?

A. As of now I'm only doing Imtiaz sir's film Pati Patni Aur Who and a film with Anees Bazmee. I'm trying to explore new and interesting worlds in every film. All my films are different from each other but one thing is common in all that they are entertaining.