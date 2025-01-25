Ranbir Kapoor Is Engrossed In A Game Of Padel In New Video. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor knows how to balance work and leisure. Currently busy with the shoot of Love And War and Ramayana, he still finds time to play his favourite sports and also spend time with his family.

On Saturday, he was spotted playing padel in Mumbai. A paparazzi page posted a video where Ranbir is playing the sport and hitting the ball with his racket, dressed in athletic wear, along with a white cap and glasses.

Watch the video here:

Earlier this month, Ranbir was spotted spending quality play time with his daughter Raha at a private sports ground in Mumbai. Several videos surfaced on the internet, and a couple of them also showed Raha speaking to her father in her adorable baby voice.

In one of those videos, Raha was seen running around, before dragging her papa to come play with her. "On your mark, get set go. Get up Papa, get set go," she said, before Ranbir had to follow her orders and get up.

Coming to his work front, Ranbir is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War, also starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in leading roles. It is a story of love and patriotism where Alia plays a cabaret dancer and Ranbir and Vicky portray officers of the Indian Armed Forces.

The shoot for the film has begun and Ranbir and Vicky are filming in Bikaner's Air Base Force. Alia Bhatt too joined the shoot in December.

