Ranbir Kapoor And Neetu Kapoor In A New Pic From Italy. The Internet Asks, 'But Where Is Alia'

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Ranbir Kapoor is living his best life in Italy with his mom Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The family, who is currently holidaying in Italy have been constantly updating their fans with pictures and videos from their trip. On Saturday, Riddhima treated her fans to yet another gem from their travel diaries. Sharing a picture with her mom Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima wrote, "Just the “Three” of us building castles in the sky #portofino🇮🇹."

Fans however couldn't help but notice Alia Bhatt's absence from the images and flooded their comment section with inquiries like, "Where Is Alia."

While in Italy, Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 65th birthday on Saturday. Neetu Kapoor's granddaughter Samara Sahni and son-in-law Bharat Sahni also joined in the celebrations. Now, a video from Neetu Kapoor's birthday celebration has surfaced online. The 41-second-long video features Neetu Kapoor looking stunning in a bright red ensemble. It also showcases Ranbir Kapoor, dressed in a grey pantsuit, making a video of his mother cutting the delicious-looking birthday cake. “From the birthday celebration of Neetu ma'am,” read the tweet. For the unversed, Neetu Kapoor is the wife of the late Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor also shared an adorable photo from Italy with her family. She posed with Ranbir, Riddhima, Bharat and Samara. Alongside the photograph, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "beautiful cherished day" and added a heart and heart-eye emojis. In her post, Neetu also mentioned that she "missed Alia Bhatt and Raha (my loves)." Reacting to the post, Alia Bhatt commented: "Love you" and dropped a bunch of heart emojis along. Alia also added another comment: a red heart emoji.

Alia Bhatt, who failed to attend the celebration in Italy was having major “FOMO.” Check here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu Kapoor was last seen in Jug Jug Jeeyo alongside Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor.