Ramayana: The Legend Of Rama Postponed, To Now Release On January 24

Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to announce that the release of Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama in India has been postponed to January 24, 2025, from its earlier date of October 18, 2024. Directed by Koichi Sasaki and Ram Mohan, the film is based on Valmiki's epic story of Ramayana, with music composed by Vanraj Bhatia.

Acclaimed screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad, known for his work on blockbusters like Baahubali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and RRR, has been roped in to overlook the creative adaptation of the latest version of the film. The makers wish to use his expertise to make sure that 'The Legend of Prince Rama' resonates with contemporary viewers while keeping the essence of the Ramayana intact.

This Japanese-Indian animated adaptation of the Ramayana is the result of a collaboration between India and Japan. Originally released in 1992, it was brought to life by Ram Mohan and Yugo Sako, blending animation styles from both countries.

Created using traditional hand-drawn animation, the film retains its visual charm and storytelling elements, staying true to the essence of Indian mythology.

The movie will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu, catering to diverse audiences. Distributed by Excel Entertainment, it is being spearheaded by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.