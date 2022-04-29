Rakul Preet Singh Thanks Team Runway 34 For A 'Turbulence Free Flight'

Rakul Preet Singh from Runway 34 (Courtesy: rakulpreet)

On Thursday, a day before the release of Runway 34, Rakul Preet Singh thanked the team of the movie for a "turbulence-free flight." Directed by Ajay Devgn, Runway 34 released today and Rakul plays the role of a co-pilot in the film. Sharing a photo from the movie, Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "First officer #tanya is ready to take off. #runway34 is a product of extreme passion, hard work, and working through the pandemic in most uncertain times. We really hope you give us all the love by supporting newer ideas from tomorrow April 29th it's all urs Runway34 has been a beautiful journey. A journey that taught me so much, that gave me an opportunity to work with @amitabhbachchan sir. Thankyouuuu @ajaydevgn sir for making me a part of your vision and placing your trust in me and thankyou to the entire team for making it a turbulence-free flight."

Sophie Choudry commented on Rakul's post and wrote, "All the best my darl! It looks super." Runway 34 has been receiving good reviews from critics and celebs.

Check out Rakul Preet Singh's post here:

Runway 34 is inspired by the true event from 2015 when the Jet Airways flight from Doha to Kochi flight had a narrow escape, after facing difficulties in landing at the Cochin International Airport due to bad weather and unclear visibility early morning. The film has been directed and produced by Ajay Devgn, who is also playing the lead in the film.

Apart from Ajay Devgn, and Rakul Preet Singh, the film also has Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh, and Angira Dhar in key roles.

On the work front, after Runway 34, Rakul Preet Singh has Doctor G, Thank God, Ayalaan, Chhatriwali, and Mission Cinderella.