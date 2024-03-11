Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Hit The Gym In 'Mr & Mrs' Hoodies To Burn Wedding Calories

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: rakulpreetsingh)

Done with a star-studded wedding in Goa, newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are back to doing what they enjoy a lot. Gyming, of course. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared a collaborative post on Monday, where the two were seen hitting the gym. The highlight of the picture was however the adorable customized hoodies the two opted for their gym session. The newlyweds were seen twinning in beige hoodies. While the back of Rakul's hoodie had the words "Mrs" on it, that of Jackky had "Mr" printed on it. For the caption, Raul Preet Singh wrote, "So many celebrations, so much more food !! It's been. In short keeping the love, burning the calories."

Take a look at the post below:

A few days ago, Rakul, a fitness enthusiast, wrote gratitude note for the sweet supplier at her wedding. She wrote, "A biggggg genuine thankyou to @theladdoowala for creating clean jaggery based gourmet goodness for us so I could eat many many ladoos. Parents were happy cos they fed us and I was happy cos it was guilt free and ofcourse yumm."

Take a look at the post below:

A few days back, the couple visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam to seek blessings. Rakul shared glimpses of their visit on her Instagram stories. She wore an orange kurta with embroidered pants and a dupatta, while Jackky Bhagnani sported a yellow kurta paired with black jeans.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared dreamy pictures from their Goa wedding on Instagram last week. They captioned the post, "Mine now and forever 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni." Take a look:

On the work front, Rakul has impressed audiences with her performances in films like De De Pyaar De,Thank God, and Doctor G. Jackky, on the other hand, appeared in films such as Youngistaan, Mitron and Welcome To Karachi.